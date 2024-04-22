Potential market rules worry traders as allowances sell off on release of ARB workshop slidedeck
Published 21:43 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 23:00 on April 22, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California regulator ARB will discuss potential changes to market rules surrounding corporate disclosures and holding limits in their public rulemaking cap-and-trade workshop scheduled Tuesday, according to a slidedeck posted Monday, which resulted in futures prices in the secondary market selling off.
