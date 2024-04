Potential market rules worry traders as allowances sell off on release of ARB workshop slidedeck

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



California regulator ARB will discuss potential changes to market rules surrounding corporate disclosures and holding limits in their public rulemaking cap-and-trade workshop scheduled Tuesday, according to a slidedeck posted Monday, which resulted in futures prices in the secondary market selling off.