POLL: MSR to remove smallest total to date in 2024-25 amid marginal decrease in surplus -analysts

Published 15:49 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 15:49 on May 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The annual reduction in EU carbon allowances for 2024-25 through the Market Stability Reserve will be the smallest yet, reflecting a slight decrease in the market's overall supply in 2023, according to a poll of analysts.