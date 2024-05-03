POLL: MSR to remove smallest total to date in 2024-25 amid marginal decrease in surplus -analysts
Published 15:49 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 15:49 on May 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
The annual reduction in EU carbon allowances for 2024-25 through the Market Stability Reserve will be the smallest yet, reflecting a slight decrease in the market's overall supply in 2023, according to a poll of analysts.
The annual reduction in EU carbon allowances for 2024-25 through the Market Stability Reserve will be the smallest yet, reflecting a slight decrease in the market's overall supply in 2023, according to a poll of analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.