INTERVIEW: Yale researchers to develop biodiversity credit methodologies for agroforestry

Researchers at Yale University have launched an initiative to design three biodiversity credit methodologies for agroforestry projects at smallholder farms in Latin America, Carbon Pulse has learned.

The team, led by senior research scientist Florencia Montagnini, in collaboration with other faculties at the School of the Environment and the Forest School, plans to start developing the methodologies in Brazil, Ecuador, and Argentina around mid-year, with the first results expected by the end of 2024.

Two frameworks will focus on measuring biodiversity gains in cocoa farms in Bahia in Brazil and the Pacific region of Ecuador, while the third will apply to Argentinian plantations of yerba mate, a crop that grows in sub-tropical ecosystems in Latin America.

The initiative, funded through Yale, is part of a research project on biodiversity credits launched in October last year by the university.

It seeks to investigate the feasibility of using biodiversity credits to promote biodiversity-friendly land use systems, such as agroforestry.

“Agroforestry has a great potential to benefit both nature and smallholder farmers’ livelihood, but it takes time to implement. Farmers need technical assistance, and must be provided with tools and funding. Biodiversity credits can help with that,” Montagnini told Carbon Pulse.

“Some people say agroforestry systems are too heterogeneous, but the same happens when evaluating biodiversity in wild areas. Actually, agroforestry has an advantage – you can establish standards or patterns according to crops. And the most frequent agroforestry systems worldwide are those that have permanent crops, like cocoa.”

One of the methodologies in the pipeline, which will be developed within cocoa farms in Ecuador, will combine remote sensing and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technologies with biodiversity observation on the ground.

Another, to be applied in Brazil, will hinge on biodiversity indices and quantify the abundance of trees, while the third will use birds as indicator species.

CONTEXT-SPECIFIC

Indicator species, used to measure the environmental conditions in which they live, have been leveraged to inform different biodiversity credit methodologies.

Cercarbono, a Colombia-based credit standard, released in December a methodology based on the Indicator Species Biodiversity Methodology developed by US-based Savimbo in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and local communities in the Colombian Amazon.

“Birds are one of the most useful indicator species, they can provide us information on a wide range of habitats, they use tall trees as well as smaller trees and open areas,” said Montagnini.

“Yet, every methodology needs to fit the area that will generate credits. Biodiversity credit methodologies have to be very context-specific. You can’t apply one framework to areas with great differences in ecosystems and species.”

During the development phase, the team will collaborate with smallholder farmers and NGOs. Once this stage is concluded, Montagnini and the team will focus on dissemination in priority areas for agroforestry.

“There’s a lot of interest out there. I’ve already had conversations with some project developers, including Terrasos,” said Montagnini.

AGROFORESTRY UPTAKE

“Our aim is to encourage agroforestry uptake through biodiversity credits. We want to explore the viability of using biodiversity credits as incentives for sustainable land systems that can favour biodiversity,” Montagnini said.

Agroforestry involves integrating trees into crop and animal farming systems to improve environmental conditions, and to avoid the use of agrochemicals, as the trees increase nutrient recycling and may host natural enemies of plant pests.

According to recent estimates, the market has the potential to reach a value of $200 million by 2030.

While agroforestry projects have been widely used to generate carbon credits, biodiversity credits can prove effective in areas that are less suitable for CO2 sequestration, Montagnini said.

“Smallholder farmers produce more than 60% of the food that is consumed globally, yet the bulk of profits flows elsewhere. Biodiversity credits can be a means to improve their livelihoods.”

“However, if we really want the voluntary biodiversity credit market to grow, we need strong methodologies. Measuring biodiversity can be extremely challenging, we need to scale up our efforts.”

Enhancing the measurement of ecosystem and species uplifts is regarded as one of the most critical challenges to bolster demand in the emerging biodiversity credit market.

In March, the Brazilian fintech startup Bluebell released a methodology for measuring biodiversity impacts in farms, paving the way for issuing biodiversity credits.

As the UN Environmental Programme recently pointed out, the global food system is the primary driver of biodiversity loss, with agriculture alone threatening more than 85% of the 28,000 species at risk of extinction.

