Tesla to enter South Korean carmaker carbon credit scheme

Published 09:45 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:45 on May 3, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea

EV-maker Tesla has obtained approval from the Korean government to generate and trade carbon credits in the country, expanding the coverage of its automotive regulatory credit-based business model beyond the US and China.