UK commodity house to launch carbon trading platform in New Zealand -media

Published 09:16 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:31 on May 3, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, New Zealand, Voluntary

A UK trading house will launch a carbon trading platform in New Zealand soon, with several staff members of a major NZ market player joining the newcomer, according to local media.