US startup launches to scale fundings towards coastal NbS, biodiversity conservation

A US-headquartered consultancy launched this week to bolster and expedite funding towards nature-based solutions (NbS) and blue carbon, planning to engage in the nascent biodiversity credit market.

Founded by marine biologist Jessie Stenftenagel, Brightwater aims to connect corporations and private entities with conservation and restoration projects in coastal habitats worldwide in partnership with local communities.

“By harnessing the power of nature-positive investing and biodiversity conservation, Brightwater will help its individual, corporate, and institutional investment clients generate attractive financial, environmental, and social returns,” Stenftenagel said in a press release.

“Nature-based investments around the globe have doubled in the past year, and enterprises that lead the charge in pioneering ‘nature-positive’ investments will not only generate global, climate impact value, but will also experience positive economic, social, and environmental returns.”

Brightwater has three investment models:

Acquiring coastal land and placing it in conservancy with carbon absorption and restoration opportunities

Establishing long-term, high-quality blue carbon and biodiversity credit partnerships

Supporting legacy conservation projects

The company will help firms acquire sites for developing carbon absorption or biodiversity preservation initiatives, as well as invest in carbon or biodiversity credit projects.

“These unique solutions yield blue carbon and biodiversity credits while also protecting the planet’s natural resources and improving local communities,” said John Musgjerd, senior managing director at Jones Lang Lasalle and global real estate advisor to Brightwater.

“Brightwater identifies high-quality, long-term conservation projects that will significantly contribute to restoring and preserving threatened ecosystems (such as mangroves, seagrasses, and coral reefs), preserving biodiversity for endangered species (wildlife and fisheries), and improving local communities’ education and economic potential,” the company said.

The blue carbon sector has one of the highest integrity scores in the voluntary carbon market, but the market is struggling to expand because of barriers to entry, an analysis by rating agency BeZero Carbon showed in January.

According to the study, blue carbon issuance levels surged in 2022 to around 3 million credits after averaging 172,000 a year between 2014 and 2021.

However, the sector still plays a very small role in the voluntary carbon market, accounting for only 0.2% of the total issuance, due to a lack of science underpinning the climate impact of project activities and higher costs compared to land projects.

Several experts told Carbon Pulse in March the same challenges are hindering the development of a marine biodiversity credit market, with uncertainty looming over coastal and marine habitat conservation.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

