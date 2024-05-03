Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:36 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 12:36 on May 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices consolidated the steep gains made over the course of the last five days, and were headed towards a 9% weekly increase as traders eyed a reduced auction programme next week, while gas prices struggled to keep pace with the continued strength in EUAs.
