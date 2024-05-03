Green steel dreams could cut 220Mt of CO2 per year, Australian miner says
Published 09:09 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:09 on May 3, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, China
One of the world’s largest iron ore producers has plans to send 100 million tonnes of green iron to China, using vast amounts of clean hydrogen created in the Australian desert, and says it will ultimately cut 220 million tonnes in CO2 emissions per year in the process.
