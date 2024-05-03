Efforts to integrate biodiversity targets across sectors largely ineffective, study says

Insufficient funding as well as vaguely formulated and conflicting targets have largely hampered the integration of biodiversity into decision-making across different sectors, a paper has said, calling for more consistent and coherent policies to be established.

The study, led by researchers at Utrecht University and published in the journal Earth Systems Governance, reviewed 43 international peer-reviewed journal papers on the topic, showing that current efforts are ineffective.

“Biodiversity targets are often vague, initiatives are add-on rather than integrated, and resources allocated to biodiversity recovery are insufficient,” said lead author Hens Runhaar, professor of sustainable food system governance at Utrecht University’s Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development.

Biodiversity initiatives are often not incorporated into policies that directly address drivers of nature loss, including agricultural intensification or spatial planning. Unclear responsibilities and conflicting targets among sectors also hinder effective mainstreaming, the study said.

At the same time, researchers argued that voluntary commitments should be combined with strong regulatory measures to bolster the active integration of biodiversity targets into policies and plans across relevant sectors, such as agriculture, forestry, urban planning, and infrastructure development.

“The often voluntary character of biodiversity targets in sectoral policies and plans (BPI) means that sectoral biodiversity action ultimately depends on the willingness and ability of governments, companies, and other sectoral stakeholders,” the researchers said.

“A purely voluntary approach will not work, and a combination of sticks and carrots may be more promising. The stick, in this case, is a binding requirement to implement BPI interventions, whereas the carrot consists of showcasing the potential contributions of biodiversity to sectoral goals – think of nature-based solutions and ecosystem services.”

SHORTFALLS

Both Article 6 of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and Target 14 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) urge countries to integrate biodiversity conservation into sectoral plans and policies, aiming to make it a paramount issue rather than a peripheral one.

Yet, according to the study, most sectoral policies were found to lack specific approaches to biodiversity. In most cases, biodiversity is only mentioned in general terms, including in forestry policies in Germany, France, Netherlands, and Sweden, or in mining in South Africa.

“Even National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) focus on add-on biodiversity efforts and compensating impacts rather than setting biodiversity targets for sector activities,” said the paper.

NBSAPs are national documents outlining how countries intend to meet biodiversity conservation targets, and are due to be updated before the next UN biodiversity summit kicks off in Cali, Colombia on Oct. 21.

“While commitments to ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approaches have entered international and national agendas, real biodiversity integration or mainstreaming requires the adjustment of institutional settings and overcoming persistent power structures, to allow for joint planning, consistent policy revision, and adaptive learning. ”

“We do hope that policymakers and politicians consider structural conditions that set the scope for BPI more explicitly, for instance in the institutional and financial arrangements accompanying the development and implementation of NBSAPs.”

NBSAPs are supposed to be accompanied by separate Biodiversity Finance Plans that cost out the needs identified in the NBSAP and attempt to identify sources of funding to close those gaps.

Only a handful of regions and countries – including the EU, China, France, Luxembourg, Hungary, Japan, Spain, and Ireland – have submitted updated NBSAPs to date, though more releases are expected over the next months.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

