VCM Report: Creeping optimism in future of voluntary market fails to translate into higher prices

Published 17:30 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 17:30 on April 22, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

Optimism is creeping back into the voluntary market, although prices and liquidity were steady last week, and some standardized prices slipped lower from already very weak levels.