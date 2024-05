Lufthansa among 20 airlines investigated by EU over greenwashing concerns -media

Published 09:46 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:46 on May 3, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

Airlines within the Lufthansa Group are among 20 carriers currently under investigation by the European Commission over potential greenwashing practices, including the use of voluntary carbon credits.