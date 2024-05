Australia puts forward options to overhaul landfill gas ACCU method

Published 06:46 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 06:46 on May 3, 2024 / Mark Tilly

The Australian government has put forward options to rework the landfill gas carbon credit methodology, proposing to increase current baselines marginally and gradually raising them on an annual basis, according to a consultation.