European coal output, imports slump amid drop in energy demand and shift to renewables

Published 16:16 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 16:16 on May 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

European hard coal output dropped by 9% in 2023, while lignite production plunged 24% year-on-year as demand for fossil-fired energy tumbled, according to an annual report from Euracoal, the bloc’s coal association.