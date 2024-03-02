Banks advance work on transition credits to accelerate, bridge financing gap in coal plant decommissioning

Published 20:21 on March 2, 2024 / Last updated at 21:04 on March 2, 2024

HSBC and Standard Chartered are working to develop a novel approach aimed at financing and accelerating the phaseout of coal power plants by introducing transition carbon credits, advancing existing efforts by governments and other private sector players.