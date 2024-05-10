Australia Market Roundup: April ACCU trading volumes up year-on-year, issuance down, as market awaits method news

Published 04:55 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 04:55 on May 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Traded volumes for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) on spot and forward markets reached a 15-month high in April, according to observers, but the monthly unit issuance has fallen considerably, as the market keeps an eye on the raft of methodology work underway by the government.