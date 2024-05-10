Methane slashing rice tech startup wins Series A funding

Published 05:16 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 05:16 on May 10, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A sustainable rice platform has raised $14 million in Series A funding for improvement of its measuring, reporting, and verification (MRV) technology and its expansion into Southeast Asia, with a focus on Vietnam and Indonesia.