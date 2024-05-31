PREVIEW: Observers call for “reset” in Article 6 talks in Bonn, with UN carbon trading technicalities to take centre stage

Published 16:16 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 16:38 on May 31, 2024 / Roy Manuell

After chaotic scenes in Dubai at COP28, observers have called for calm on Article 6 talks taking place during a crunch UN intersessional climate summit in Bonn this week, with the technicalities of how to organise sovereign carbon trading rules expected to come into focus.