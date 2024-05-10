Thai govt, tech firm to financially support coastal communities through carbon credit sales

Published 09:14 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 09:14 on May 10, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The Thai government has teamed up with a Bangkok-based technology firm to provide financial support to the coastal communities through the creation and sale of carbon credits from a flagship mangrove restoration programme.