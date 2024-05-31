Novel hydrogen and graphite developer partners with South Korean steel giant in emissions-cutting plan
Published 10:01 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 10:01 on May 31, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, South Korea
Western Australia-based hydrogen and graphite start up Hazer on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korean steelmaking giant Posco to collaborate on green steel development.
Western Australia-based hydrogen and graphite start up Hazer on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korean steelmaking giant Posco to collaborate on green steel development.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.