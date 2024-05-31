Novel hydrogen and graphite developer partners with South Korean steel giant in emissions-cutting plan

Western Australia-based hydrogen and graphite start up Hazer on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korean steelmaking giant Posco to collaborate on green steel development.