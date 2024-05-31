Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:42 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 13:02 on May 31, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices spent another morning wedded to TTF natural gas, tracking marginally higher at midday, with a strong auction result also feeding in support, while UKAs continued to rally, jumping over 6% to squeeze the spread between the two markets to a 13-month low.