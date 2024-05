Canadian carbon credit financier launches EV charging carbon offset programme in India

Published 08:12 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 08:12 on May 31, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, International, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Vancouver-based carbon offset developer has partnered with an Indian firm to generate voluntary carbon credits from electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the South Asian nation.