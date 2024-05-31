Bank analysts bullish on CCAs and RGAs, awaiting clarity on LCFS surplus
Published 23:30 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 23:30 on May 31, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
Analysts at a major investment bank are bullish on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs), but added that clarity on California's intentions to address credit surplus in its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is needed for prices to reverse course from their year-to-date lows.
