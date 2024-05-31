Indonesia poised to lift carbon credit moratorium by year-end, says investor

Published 05:43 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 05:46 on May 31, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Indonesia is set to end its current moratorium on post-2020 carbon credit issuances by the end of the year, according to a source close to the matter, with new supply expected to flow in the first quarter of 2025.