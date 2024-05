Researchers find method to significantly reduce GHG emissions from agriculture

Published 11:56 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 11:56 on May 31, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A group of researchers has discovered a method to cut nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from agricultural production, which up until now had been considered “unavoidable”.