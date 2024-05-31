INTERVIEW: Chief EU ETS lawmaker ‘concerned’ about de-industrialisation on path to 2030

Published 11:39 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 11:39 on May 31, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

Peter Liese, a German conservative who was the European Parliament’s speaker on the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) in the current five-year mandate, expressed concerns that Europe will lose its industry as it gets closer to reaching its 2030 climate goals.