ArcelorMittal gets €1.3 bln to decarbonise German steel production

Published 14:57 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 14:57 on May 31, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

Steel production company ArcelorMittal will be handed over €1.27 billion in subsidies to decarbonise its production at two plants in Germany, the country's government announced on Thursday.