Canada’s Carbon Streaming ousts CEO, reshuffles board following large project investment losses
Published 01:26 on June 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on June 1, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Toronto-based offset project financier Carbon Streaming Corporation late on Friday announced significant changes to its board of directors and senior management, ousting its current CEO following large financial losses stemming from a doomed Indonesian investment.
