Australian industry taskforce publishes integrated farm land management method discussion paper

Published 06:44 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 06:44 on May 31, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia's long-awaited integrated farm land management (IFLM) method has been released for consultation amid plans to submit a draft version to the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) by the end of the year.