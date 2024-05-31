Asia Pacific > Australian industry taskforce publishes integrated farm land management method discussion paper

Australian industry taskforce publishes integrated farm land management method discussion paper

Published 06:44 on May 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 06:44 on May 31, 2024  /  Mark Tilly

Australia's long-awaited integrated farm land management (IFLM) method  has been released for consultation amid plans to submit a draft version to the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) by the end of the year.
