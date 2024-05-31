Speculators close V24 holdings in California and RGGI, traders remain short in Washington

Published 23:40 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 23:40 on May 31, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

Speculators reduced their net length in V24 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs), while both managed money and emitters widened their net short position in Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) holdings, according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).