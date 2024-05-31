Electricity distribution units bear brunt of free allowance cuts in ARB’s proposed cap-and-trade changes

Published 20:31 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 20:31 on May 31, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB illustrated a large reduction in free allowances to electricity distribution units (EDUs), while discussing expanded mandatary emissions reporting that could add new sources of demand in the joint ETS scheme at a public rulemaking workshop on Friday, but once again refrained from divulging eagerly awaited annual budget cut details, keeping prices in the secondary market in check.