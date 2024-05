After 50% rally, EU carbon prices seen taking breather on long-term march higher -bank

Published 20:27 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 20:27 on May 31, 2024 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS

European carbon prices could “take a breather” after rallying 50% from their recent low, analysts at a major investment bank said this week, though they maintained their bullish long-term view.