Japan’s biggest steelmaker found falling well short on climate

Published 08:38 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 08:39 on May 31, 2024 / Asia Pacific, Japan

The biggest steel producer in Japan has set itself emissions targets that are not aligned with the world’s ambitions, relies on inadequate technology to achieve it, and refuses to give up on coal, putting its own future at risk, an industry watch group said Friday.