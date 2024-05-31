National court rulings back stronger consumer protection against carbon neutral claims -study

Published 15:41 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 15:41 on May 31, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

An analysis of 22 rulings by national courts backs the case for stronger rules to protect consumers against misleading environmental claims by companies, as legislators examine the EU's proposed Green Claims Directive.