Laos to develop massive carbon project with private partner

Published 10:29 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 10:29 on May 9, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Laos has announced plans for a major nature-based solution carbon project spanning 5% of its land mass that could cut CO2 emissions by 1.4 million tonnes per year.