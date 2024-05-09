UK heat pump target looks set for boost from voluntary market

Published 23:14 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 23:14 on May 9, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Voluntary

The voluntary market is set to boost the UK’s heat pump target with the largest decarbonization homes project in the country under validation by Verra following a public consultation period, data from the standard body registry shows Thursday.