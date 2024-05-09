Microsoft finalises agreement for 3 Mt of removals credits from Brazilian reforestation
Published 17:50 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:50 on May 9, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The US-based tech giant and a Rio de Janeiro-headquartered carbon offset developer announced Thursday an offtake agreement for 3 million tonnes worth of CO2 removal (CDR) credits from reforestation efforts focusing on Brazil's Atlantic biome.
