WCI Markets: CCAs edge down as Q2 auction nears, Washington’s scheme remains muted

Published 00:04 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 00:04 on May 10, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices showed signs of retreat heading into the Q2 auction despite amassing weekly gains, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) fetched higher prices on limited market activity.