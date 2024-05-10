Contested US CO2 pipeline project signs agreement to market CCS offsets
Published 00:42 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 00:42 on May 10, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary
A CO2 pipeline developer announced an agreement on Thursday to market carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from its multi-billion-dollar carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure project that has yet to receive permitting approvals through several US Midwestern states.
