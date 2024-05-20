VCM Report: Sluggish voluntary carbon spot market starts to pinch
Published 18:00 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 18:00 on May 20, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
News broke that Verra has temporarily suspended the registry account of the troubled Rimba Raya project on Monday morning to cap a dreary previous week for the voluntary carbon spot market that is still undermined by thin liquidity and low prices.
