INTERVIEW: One insurer’s aim to leapfrog hurdles in assigning risk to voluntary carbon methodologies

Published 18:08 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 18:08 on May 20, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A statistical approach that relies on many variables and deep data is emerging within the world of carbon insurance, such as the attempt by one insurance startup to assign risk to project methodologies, though the nuances of individual cases will still require judgment calls.