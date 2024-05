EU CBAM could shrink South Africa’s exports 10% by 2050 -central bank

Published 17:01 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 17:01 on May 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International

South Africa’s economy could suffer significantly if the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is extended to all sectors, leading to a 10% drop in exports by 2050, according to the country’s central bank.