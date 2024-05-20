Oxford researchers outline five steps to keep UK on track for net zero

A team of researchers at the University of Oxford has outlined five policy interventions needed to keep the UK on course for net zero goals, warning against an over-reliance on carbon taxes, a solution often advocated by economists.