Voluntary carbon removal standard expands science team with two new hires

Published 15:25 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 15:25 on May 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Bavardage, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

A London and New York-based carbon removal standard and registry has hired two carbon removal (CDR) experts to expand their science leadership team, the company announced on Monday.