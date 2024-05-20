Euro Markets: EU, UK carbon prices break above key technical levels amid strong early buying
Published 17:57 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 17:58 on May 20, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU and UK carbon prices soared on Monday, driven by a combination of rising demand for fossil power as onshore wind levels dropped sharply, and some speculative buying, with EUAs closing above a major technical level for the first time since Aug. 2023 and UKAs breaching the same technical level and a key psychological price to set a four-month high.
