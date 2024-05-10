BRIEFING: What Australia’s Future Gas Strategy tells us about the Safeguard Mechanism’s impact on emissions
Published 10:11 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 10:11 on May 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Safeguard Mechanism will be a strong incentive to reduce carbon emissions, according to the Future Gas Strategy Australia released this week, but an accompanying technical report raises significant challenges and unknowns that could undermine its success.
