CN Markets: CEAs retreat from record highs as policy uncertainty lingers

Published 11:27 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 11:27 on May 10, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

CO2 allowance prices in China’s national emissions market fell below the 100 yuan ($13.84) mark over the past week after hitting a record high in late April, with traders and analysts expecting short-term fluctuations amid policy uncertainties.