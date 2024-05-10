CN Markets: CEAs retreat from record highs as policy uncertainty lingers
Published 11:27 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 11:27 on May 10, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
CO2 allowance prices in China’s national emissions market fell below the 100 yuan ($13.84) mark over the past week after hitting a record high in late April, with traders and analysts expecting short-term fluctuations amid policy uncertainties.
CO2 allowance prices in China’s national emissions market fell below the 100 yuan ($13.84) mark over the past week after hitting a record high in late April, with traders and analysts expecting short-term fluctuations amid policy uncertainties.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.