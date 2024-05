Nepal urged to involve private sector in Article 6

Published 13:12 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:12 on May 10, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Nepal should make it easier for private sector actors to engage in Article 6 projects to help make sure the country can meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said Friday.