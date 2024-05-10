CF TURKIYE: Turkish renewables projects dampened by voluntary market woes

Published 13:32 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:40 on May 10, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Turkish renewable energy companies say they are struggling to develop projects because of the high costs, long timelines, and administrative burdens of certifying their emission reductions, combined with the low prices and uncertainty in the voluntary carbon market.