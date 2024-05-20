Voluntary carbon market at “inflection point”, says Integrity Council chief

Published 18:35 on May 20, 2024 / Last updated at 18:35 on May 20, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The chair of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), which last year unveiled the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) that are intended to enhance the integrity of voluntary carbon credits, has said that the adoption of the CCPs marks an “inflection point” in the future of the sector.