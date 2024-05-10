INTERVIEW: Carbon revenue, bio-based materials trend fund bamboo planting in Europe

Published 09:51 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 09:51 on May 10, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Revenue from carbon credit sales combined with selective harvesting to meet growing demand for bio-based material can help support support bamboo planting in Europe, according to a developer of bamboo-based carbon projects.